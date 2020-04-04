Home Local News Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 4, 2020 – Up News...

Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from April 4, 2020 – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID-19 Headlines from April 3, 2020 - WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health plans to begin releasing the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 soon.

Here are all the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

  • 9 a.m.: There are now more than 278,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
  • 8:10 a.m.: Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined a group that called on the presidential administration to "ensure the continuity of the food supply by supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic."
  • 5 am.: The new road closures went into effect for Cedar Lake Parkway and Lake of the Isles Parkway, along with an extension of a closure enacted last week on the West River Parkway, joining the existing closings for Lake Harriet Parkway, Lake Nokomis Parkway and Main Street SE.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©