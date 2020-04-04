Coronavirus quarantines harass cruise ship passengers and crew on the east and west coasts – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML6255b93dbde7359057643b7418a4ac7975%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The Grand Princess cruise ship has been confined in San Francisco Bay for over a month. KPIX learned that a Philippine crew member died of the coronavirus at a San Francisco hospital.

After passengers were removed from the ship last month, hundreds of workers were quarantined on board.

Some of those crew members posted a video asking to be evacuated: “On behalf of the entire Indian crew, we are asking India to evacuate us from this ship. We feel very lonely and want to reunite with our families as soon as possible. "

Last month, almost all passengers on board the quarantined ship were taken to various quarantine areas after 21 people tested positive, including two passengers and 19 crew members. The 14-day quarantine will end on Saturday as hundreds of workers remain on board. So far, the company has not announced where the boat will go or how the crew will get home.

On Friday, unions and community groups representing Philippine and South Asian crew members demanded that the cruise company do more to protect those workers.

The coalition, which has been in contact with the crew members, demands that Princess Cruises provide more transparency about the situation of the workers, such as the number of workers evaluated and the level of treatment provided. Additionally, the coalition demands more testing for workers.

"We understand that workers on the ship are regularly screened," said Swati Rayasam of Alliance for South Asians.

However, he said, "screening is not a substitute for testing and, given the environment these workers find themselves in with respect to being around and that, as workers, they are a vulnerable population, they should be treated and evaluated humanly,quot;.

Because many of the workers are from India and the Philippines, the coalition also requires Princess Cruises and the US government to create a plan to repatriate them, as both countries have closed their borders until at least April 14 due to COVID-19. .

The coalition also denounced reports that workers on board the ship may have been tasked with disinfecting the ship.

"This is deeply problematic," Swati said, citing the lack of personal protective equipment and training in worker disinfection.

"Some of these workers have been on the ship for about four weeks, and if they stay on the ship because they cannot return to the Philippines and India, where there are travel bans until April 14, then this is further exposing them "Terry Valen said with the National Alliance for Concerns.

"These are amazing workers and hard workers," he said. "We need more transparency about what is happening, what the plan is to take care of these workers on the ship; as they get off; each step of the process."

MAL CRUISE SHIP IN FLORIDA

When the Coral Princess left South America in late February, the coronavirus was not recognized as a serious threat, but now the ship is floating in Fort Lauderdale limbo and the journey is far from over for many passengers.

Fremont residents Julie Sprague-Mcrae and her husband Richard set out on a 32-day trip from Chile to South Florida on February 29. They never imagined that they would be approaching their last weekend at the Coral Princess in self-isolation with no end in sight. .

"We are quite overwhelmed. We continue to receive new data that continues to throw curved balls at us," said Julie Sprague-McRae.

The Last Curved Ball: The ship will not dock at Port Everglades on Saturday as originally planned.

Princess Cruises said 12 people on board have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Coast Guard issued an order preventing the ship from entering US territorial waters. USA Until you submit an approved plan to disembark and hospitalize people on board.

“We simply cannot have more people with our medical system. We don't have capacity, "said Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen.

Sprague-McRae is a retired nurse practitioner. She says that Princess Coral is also overloaded.

"The medical staff is overwhelmed and they are not going to have all the resources they need to handle this, so it is really important to take this ship somewhere where it is safely docked," he added.

In Port Everglades, two Holland America ships, the Rotterdam and the Zaandam, were able to dock with dozens of sick passengers who had flu-like symptoms after a month at sea and rejections from other countries. Fourteen people were transferred to hospitals and four died in Zaandam.

Some symptom-free passengers landed at the OFS on a chartered flight Friday night. They have been screened and authorized to take commercial flights home.

Bay City News contributed to this report.