As Prime Minister Doug Ford warned in advance, the Ontario model was a grim read. He currently estimates that by the time the virus has completed its full course, perhaps between 18 months and two years in the future, it will have killed between 3,000 and 15,000 people in the country's most populous province. But in the absence of preventive measures, including the current shutdown of most aspects of daily life, the model projected 100,000 virus-related deaths.

On Friday, Ford also expanded the scale of that shutdown.

"We have told the vast majority of the Ontario workforce to stay home," he said at a press conference. "Lives are at stake."

Ontario's forecast for the number was difficult to calculate due to a large backlog of laboratory tests, which has just been erased. But Dr. Peter Donnelly, Ontario's chief of public health, said his follow-up, the rate at which cases grow, was closer to that of the United States than of British Columbia.

Despite this, Ontario is projecting that its hospitals, like those in British Columbia, will not be overwhelmed after including current plans to expand its acute care capacity. But the province's PowerPoint charts show that that's the case for just a mustache.

Dr. Upshur said models from the two provinces suggested that they were behind China and Italy at this point. That, he warned, does not mean that things are going well.

"Covid-19 is really very concerning and dangerous," he said. "This may be the biggest challenge since World War II."

Throughout the week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been pressured to publish the federal government's forecasts. But their models are based on data from the provinces. On Friday he promised again that they would be available, but said the government was still waiting for figures from some provinces.