Coronavirus is causing problems for lithium providers.

Last week, we argued that technology manufacturing was especially vulnerable to pandemic problems, based on a combination of just-in-time manufacturing practices and a very remote supplier network. But just a week later, the news is even worse.

On Friday morning, S,amp;P Panjiva Research analysts presented a grim picture, with US maritime imports. USA From China (which includes most of the electronic products it buys) by more than 50 percent in the first three weeks of March, as a result of the nationwide blockade in China. At the same time, the outsourcing companies that actually build the hardware (the most famous is Foxconn, but of course there are many) are thinking of getting out of China entirely, at least as much as they can. Wistron Corp, which works a lot for Apple, boasted last week that it could move up to half of its business outside of Chinese borders within a year.

It is a radical big change for tech manufacturing, and while it has been under construction for a long time, it will be much faster and messy due to the pandemic. It also means that while these companies are struggling for labor and parts, they will also be struggling to build a whole new set of factories.

At the same time, there are real concerns about the lithium supply chain. A landmark report establishes the quarantine situation for several of the world's largest lithium exporters, from Australia to Chile, and while there has not yet been a severe shortage, the mines are having a lot of trouble getting shipments out. "It is not the orders and it is not the production, it is (about) can we send it?" said a mining CEO. "Can we get the glasses? Can we get the containers? The result will be much less lithium for manufacturers, which could be a huge problem for anything with a battery.

It's hard to say what this all adds up to. It is increasingly difficult to manufacture electronic products, but with so many people out of work, there is less demand to meet. If the factories are half closed, it may not matter if the lithium shipment is a little late. The current situation is so chaotic that it is difficult to be sure of anything. But the result is terrifying news for anyone trying to send a phone shipment on time, and you can be sure there's a lot of mayhem behind the scenes.