Coronavirus in MN: Governor Tim Walz presents his new website COVID-19 – Up News Info

– During a statewide speech on Friday, Governor Tim Walz introduced a new website detailing COVID-19's impact on the state.

Walz says the MN.gov/covid19 website provides the latest data on COVID-19 consistently, including confirmed cases, how many have been released from isolation, and more.

"I just want to be honest with you Minnesota, a lot of people are not releasing this information because they fear it will create a sense of panic," Walz said at a news conference.

On the website, the Minnesota Public Panel section COVID-19 shows the latest virus cases in the state and breaks down the data.

“During the home stay, we collect that data and I want to share it with you. We are increasing the number of ICU beds, fans, personal protective equipment for the surge, "said Walz.

There is also a section on Minnesota COVID-19 response and preparedness. This section shows the status of critical care supplies, ICU beds, and ventilators. There is also information on the number of tests carried out and how social distancing has decreased traffic on motorways.

During the Minnesota Home Stay Order, we are working tirelessly to track the spread of COVID-19 and increase the capacity of the hospital across the state. Tune in for an update on our answer tthttps: //t.co/PMaEOY7l1U – Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 3, 2020

On Friday morning, state health officials announced four more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 22. Total cases also rose to 789.

Almost a week has passed on Friday since Governor Tim Walz's Minnesota home stay order went into effect, directing residents to stay home as much as possible to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor is likely to extend that order to stay home until the end of April.

