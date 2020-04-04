Coronavirus in Minnesota: Twin Cities nurse shares her story fighting COVID-19 – Up News Info

A Twin Cities nurse, who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, says her symptoms were so debilitating that she felt like she was going to die.

Sarah Moore had no known exposure to positive cases. She decided to share her story to show that young, healthy people can get it too, even if they take all the proper precautions.

“The body hurts, the fever, the tiredness I felt horrible. I thought maybe I'd like, "Am I going to die from this?" You know, "said Moore.

Moore's COVID-19 symptoms were initially mild when they started on March 18.

"It was just a sore throat irritation and a very mild cough," said Moore.

After the first day, Moore passed two days without any symptoms. But on the fourth day, things evolved.

"I could taste the seasoning in the Doritos but I couldn't smell it, and then I couldn't taste the softer potato chips, so I thought 'hm, this is weird,'" Moore said.

On the fifth day, a fever and extreme fatigue came. Moore, a 35-year-old registered nurse in St. Paul, was able to quickly schedule a positive test.

"I knew it was positive, it just had to be," said Moore, "I felt like I could die from it, it was so bad."

Moore decided to share his roller coaster battle with COVID-19 on Facebook. The publication was widely shared but also deeply personal.

At one point, Moore admitted to crying one day during a cold shower.

"I just had it. I couldn't bring down the fever, I felt really bad, "said Moore.

The weeks journey has been anything but linear.

"It's very strange that I've never had something like that when the symptoms go away and then come back," said Moore.

Moore misses his family and his job.

"It's hard, my kids miss me," said Moore.

"I see them through the window and things like that," he said.

And he hopes his story can be used for good.

"I hope that word gets out that you know how to take this seriously because I was very sick and I am one of the lucky ones that did not require hospitalization," said Moore.

Moore, her husband, and their three children report to the health department every day: their family is healthy.

A doctor he works with hopes to be able to donate his plasma with antibodies to help critically ill patients.

Click here to view Moore's viral post about her symptoms.