Coronavirus in Minnesota: Planning and preparations continue for 2020 MN State Fair despite uncertainties – Up News Info

With all the cancellations recently due to COVID-19, Minnesotans might wonder if the 2020 Minnesota Grand Reunion is still going to happen in late August.

From now on, the answer is yes. But there are still some uncertainties.

Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement Thursday, "Planning and preparations will continue for the 2020 Minnesota State Fair."

Hammer said that to organize such a large event, efforts are required throughout the year by the state fair team. And those efforts must continue in order to present the kind of event Minnesota residents "hope and deserve,quot; by the end of August.

Hammer said they will do the right thing for Minnesota in accordance with directives from state and national health agencies.

"Despite the uncertainties of the day, we remain hopeful that we can all celebrate the end of summer in our usual Great Minnesota Get-Together style," Hammer said in a statement.

As of now, according to CDC guidelines, all events taking place at the fairgrounds through May 10 have been canceled. But the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, and is accessible from Gate 5 on Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.

As the situation progresses, the Minnesota State Fair will make updates on its website.