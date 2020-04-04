Coronavirus in Minnesota: Non-profit changes from making personal hygiene pads to facial masks – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa0291428042e068b754e9f429d8922fb75%

Since 2008, the international non-profit organization Days for Girls has sewn and shipped personal hygiene pads worldwide.

"The mission is to make washable and sustainable menstrual feminine hygiene products to help girls and women in developing countries," said New Hope chapter co-director Amy Charpentier.

Charpentier and her neighbor Christina Schulte head the local chapter that has produced some 14,000 of the kits in the past seven years.

"There are around 1,000 chapters worldwide," said Charpentier.

But two weeks ago its mission suddenly changed, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread and the shortage of critical personal protective equipment for medical workers. Protective masks are especially rare.

"Days for Girls said we have a Mask hashtag for millions and we want you to use your supplies and create masks for your own communities," said Schulte.

So far they went, cutting, pleating and sewing the fabric samples necessary to make the protective mask. In the past two weeks, the two have single-handedly assembled over 700 cloth masks.

"It has a metal nose piece and a pocket to put your own filter on," Charpentier said.

The masks are not enough to use alone to protect themselves from the virus. Instead, they will be used by doctors and nurses to cover and extend the life of approved N95 medical masks. Still, the two plan to sew a variety of sizes that the general public can use to help curb the spread of the outbreak.

"I think we are getting to where we will all use them," Charpentier said.

For Schulte, his job of sewing and assembling the colorful and attractive masks is a good way to eliminate fear.

"If making a mask that someone wears diminishes that fear, I will make a million sew," he said.

His mission may have changed, but his care for others is only growing. To learn more about Days for Girls or the cause of mask production, click here.