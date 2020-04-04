Coors Field sits empty on Rockies opening day: "I'm heartbroken,quot;

Friday dawned cold and gray, but at noon the sun came out and the morning snow was a memory.

By 2:10 p.m., the temperature of the first pitch at Coors Field had risen to 39 degrees, which is not ideal for baseball, but not too bad for an early April day in Colorado.

Except there was no first release. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the opening of the Rockies' house, just as it has altered many aspects of our lives.

LoDo was not entirely a ghost town on Friday. Construction workers huddled in high-rise buildings, some cars passed 20 and Blake, and a young woman ran through the stadium, led by her black lab.

But overall, LoDo was a lonely place, especially compared to the opening holidays that fans have come to love. Typically, more than 49,000 fill the stadium, and tens of thousands more crowd the LoDo bars and restaurants. The party begins at breakfast and lasts beyond dinner.

Things are different this year. The following are snapshots of five people who held out Friday without baseball while crossing their fingers that the sport will return sometime this summer:

The waiter

Of course, Lindsay Wiener misses the cash. During a typical house opening, he pocketed several hundred dollars. Throwing beers and brewing mixed drinks for baseball hungry Rockies fans can be lucrative.

But it wasn't just the money Wiener longed for on Friday. The Blake Street Tavern was empty and that left it a bit empty.

"It's such a special day and a lot of fun," said Wiener, 34, a Colorado native and Cherry Creek High graduate who worked on Blake Street for eight years. "He's always melee at the bar, inside and out. Start early and go on all day. I miss that."

Opening day is the Wiener annual meeting.

"What stands out to me is that year after year, I see all these diehard Rockies fans," said Wiener. “We see them all the time during the summer, then when the season ends, I don't see them for long. Sports bars are very seasonal that way. So on opening day, it feels exhilarating. I really love that part of it. "

She feels for her fellow waiters, waiters, and cooks in the restaurant business, and is looking forward to the summer heat and, perhaps, a delay in opening the Rockies.

"It is very sad from a financial point of view and it affects us all," he said. "But I'm in the people business and I'm going to miss not seeing those people. Opening day is the universal start of summer and everyone is very happy. I'm missing that."

The admirer

The Rockies have hosted 27 starters and Bill Matzinger has been in each of them, from Eric Young's opening home run at Mile High Stadium in 1993, to Dante Bichette's playoff in the 14th inning to baptize Coors Field in 1995. , until the six of Charlie Blackmon. – great extravagance in 2014.

"My favorite? It has to be the first when EY hit that home run," said Matzinger, 57, a Lakewood High graduate who now lives in Littleton. "We had waited so long for baseball and finally had it. There were 80,000 people in the stands and I remember standing when EY hit that home run. You can't imagine the excitement. "

Matzinger shares season tickets with his old friend, Steven Hays. They sit 20 rows from the field in section 123 in Coors. They suffered the first snowy game of 2018 when the first pitch finally came at 3:11 p.m. and it was 27 degrees.

Friday's cold weather wasn't ideal either, but Matzinger would have kept his streak alive had he had the chance.

"I am heartbroken, really," he said. “For me, opening a house is so many things. It is the unofficial start of spring and summer. Every year a group of 6 to 12 of us would go to LoDo around 10 o'clock, eat lunch early, take bloody marys and go to Coors. I miss that."

The seller

Since Coors Field opened, Joel Watkins has installed his hot dog cart on the southwest corner of 19th and Wynkoop Streets. "Diamond Dogs,quot;, adorned with a purple umbrella and seasoned by Watkins' captivating personality, is a LoDo institution.

"Opening day is probably my favorite day of the year," said Watkins, 59. "I love life and the energy it brings to the center."

On his best opening day, Watkins can raise $ 1,500. That's a quick business considering the cost of a hot dog has risen just 50 cents since 1995, meaning loyal customers pay $ 2 for a dog and $ 4 for a brat.

"Opening day took me out of the bleak winter," he said. "But this year, I really don't have any plans. Some friends were talking about a barbecue with brats and baseball and stuff. But you can only watch so many replays of games. But I don't know. It's pretty annoying, but I don't want to get too depressed about it. "

The announcer

Mike Rice has been a staple on KOA radio since 2002, working on "Colorado Morning News,quot; and receiving calls from furious fans after the Broncos games. He's been behind the mic in the Rockies game for years, usually calling about six games a year.

Teaming up with Jack Corrigan, it was supposed to be Rice's first call from a Rockies opener. Rice, 51, was chosen to replace popular Jerry Schemmel, who was fired this winter when iHeartMedia made massive job cuts across the country.

"Friday was something I really expected, of course," Rice said. "I was depressed in spring training and I saw the Rockies getting ready and I was seeing a momentum that was beginning to develop. So hopefully we'll still have a season. "

But Rice keeps things in perspective.

"A lot of people are facing so much adversity right now," he said. "I don't want to make this sound like I have a disinterested attitude, but I haven't spent too much time thinking about (missing opening day). This crisis has become so global."

The player

This is supposed to be the year of David Dahl.

The 25-year-old outfielder, whose career has been affected by so many injuries, was a star for the first time in 2019, despite his season ending in early August due to a sprained ankle.

"I was really excited for the start of this season," said Dahl from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. "I have worked hard and was ready to play a full season."

During last year's opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Dahl started on the left and hit second. It was the first time he had been featured on opening day, allowing him to stay on the first-base line as the gigantic American flag was unfurled in the garden and planes were roaring overhead.

"You wait for that moment," said Dahl. “You have the whole city supporting you. You wake up with all the adrenaline. It's a good moment. You have the butterflies in your stomach and you can't wait your turn at bat. It is an unreal experience. "