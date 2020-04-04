Home Local News Coors Field sits empty on Rockies opening day: "I'm heartbroken,quot;

<pre><pre>Coors Field sits empty on Rockies opening day: "I'm heartbroken"

Friday dawned cold and gray, but at noon the sun came out and the morning snow was a memory.

By 2:10 p.m., the temperature of the first pitch at Coors Field had risen to 39 degrees, which is not ideal for baseball, but not too bad for an early April day in Colorado.

Except there was no first release. The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the opening of the Rockies' house, just as it has altered many aspects of our lives.

LoDo was not entirely a ghost town on Friday. Construction workers huddled in high-rise buildings, some cars passed 20 and Blake, and a young woman ran through the stadium, led by her black lab.

But overall, LoDo was a lonely place, especially compared to the opening holidays that fans have come to love. Typically, more than 49,000 fill the stadium, and tens of thousands more crowd the LoDo bars and restaurants. The party begins at breakfast and lasts beyond dinner.

Things are different this year. The following are snapshots of five people who held out Friday without baseball while crossing their fingers that the sport will return sometime this summer:

The waiter

Hyoung Chang, Up News Info

Empty Blake Street Tavern, which should be the busiest day of the year on Friday. April 3, 2020. Denver.

Of course, Lindsay Wiener misses the cash. During a typical house opening, he pocketed several hundred dollars. Throwing beers and brewing mixed drinks for baseball hungry Rockies fans can be lucrative.

But it wasn't just the money Wiener longed for on Friday. The Blake Street Tavern was empty and that left it a bit empty.

"It's such a special day and a lot of fun," said Wiener, 34, a Colorado native and Cherry Creek High graduate who worked on Blake Street for eight years. "He's always melee at the bar, inside and out. Start early and go on all day. I miss that."

Opening day is the Wiener annual meeting.

