Colorado Rockies Opening Day 2020 That Wasn't – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbab2ab469aa31eab59818a4da64c193375%

The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the opening of the Rockies' house, just as it has altered many aspects of our lives. Overall, LoDo was a lonely place, especially compared to the holidays that New Years Eve party fans have loved. Typically, more than 49,000 fill the stadium, and tens of thousands more crowd the LoDo bars and restaurants. Denver Post photojournalist Hyoung Chang documented the lack of a party and compared some scenes to the opening days of years past.