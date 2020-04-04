Colorado confirms 126 coronavirus-related deaths when hospitalizations reach 875

At least 126 people in Colorado have died of complications from the new coronavirus, as hospitalizations and confirmed cases continue to rise, health officials said Saturday.

The state health department says 875 people, including 52 since Friday, have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, while health officials confirmed 30 outbreaks at residential health centers and not hospitable.

The 4,565 confirmed cases come from 54 of Colorado's 64 counties, as the virus continues to spread across the state. After weeks lamenting the state's testing capabilities, Gov. Jared Polis said this week that testing has greatly improved, even when health officials estimate Colorado's actual total cases are likely four to 10 times higher than that is currently known.

Since then, Polis has focused its attention on acquiring much-needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment as Colorado prepares for a feared surge in COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

On Friday night, the governor told CNN that Colorado was making a deal with a manufacturer over an order for fans for use in the state when the Federal Emergency Management Agency took action and took it.

"Whether inside or outside," Polis told CNN's Don Lemon. "Or you are buying them and providing them to the states and you are letting us know what we are going to get and when we are going to get them." Or stay out and let us buy them.

On Saturday, the Governor and a collection of local government agencies issued a letter to the Colorado Congressional delegation in Washington, requesting that $ 500 billion be included in the next federal stimulus package to help state and local governments. to fight the new coronavirus outbreak.

As we look to the Phase 4 stimulus package, we stand together as state and local partners on the front lines of this crisis, and ask you to include at least $ 500 billion in direct, robust and immediate state and local aid. "says the letter. "In the absence of this assistance, the State of Colorado and local governments that are directly helping Colorado communities to respond to and recover from the impacts of this public health crisis will face an unmitigated economic crisis."