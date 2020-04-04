Home Local News Colorado confirms 126 coronavirus-related deaths when hospitalizations reach 875

Colorado confirms 126 coronavirus-related deaths when hospitalizations reach 875

At least 126 people in Colorado have died of complications from the new coronavirus, as hospitalizations and confirmed cases continue to rise, health officials said Saturday.

The state health department says 875 people, including 52 since Friday, have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory illness caused by the virus, while health officials confirmed 30 outbreaks at residential health centers and not hospitable.

The 4,565 confirmed cases come from 54 of Colorado's 64 counties, as the virus continues to spread across the state. After weeks lamenting the state's testing capabilities, Gov. Jared Polis said this week that testing has greatly improved, even when health officials estimate Colorado's actual total cases are likely four to 10 times higher than that is currently known.

Since then, Polis has focused its attention on acquiring much-needed medical supplies and personal protective equipment as Colorado prepares for a feared surge in COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm its healthcare system.

On Friday night, the governor told CNN that Colorado was making a deal with a manufacturer over an order for fans for use in the state when the Federal Emergency Management Agency took action and took it.

"Whether inside or outside," Polis told CNN's Don Lemon. "Or you are buying them and providing them to the states and you are letting us know what we are going to get and when we are going to get them." Or stay out and let us buy them.

