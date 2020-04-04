Colorado bar and restaurant employees can now legally deliver food, drinks

In addition to offering takeaways and alcohol during the coronavirus shutdown, Colorado restaurants and bars can now deliver their products without having to go through third-party services and drivers.

Governor Jared Polis announced this latest temporary relaxation of the law for bar and restaurant businesses on Friday.

Polis had previously allowed restaurants and bars to sell their usual take-away alcoholic beverage deals, even though third-party delivery services were unable to legally deliver them. Now the restaurant employees themselves can. But the process to do it is complicated.

Colorado liquor attorney Michael Laszlo said the first thing he asks restaurant and bar customers when they want to start delivering is: "Do you have insurance for this?"

"If that person falls in an accident, you're totally hooked," he said of the responsibility of business owners. "I would be very, very cautious about making deliveries where I still don't have coverage."

Since the new guidelines were released April 1 from the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division. Laszlo said the companies he speaks with "are actively trying to find a way to safely deliver alcohol using any available means." I mean we have a lot of leeway here (with the new law), and I like it. "

However, Ryan Fletter, owner of Barolo Grill and Chow Morso Osteria, is unsure whether he will take advantage of the rule.

"It is not as easy as saying that delivery is now open and relaxed," Fletter said. You have already consulted with your insurance company, which estimated at least $ 5,000 to open a new delivery policy.

"We have never before had to do the math on what it would take to install that program and keep it viable," Fletter said. "How much delivery service would you do, and would it be worth having that insurance policy and staff members to do it?" Still, he's looking into the possibility if that means employing more staff members.

Since the shutdown began three weeks ago, Fletter has been encouraging customers to drive to their restaurants to pick them up on the sidewalk. He employs his former valet drivers as food brokers, wearing masks and gloves to deliver orders from inside restaurants to customers parked outside in their cars. The process has even been "flagged,quot;.

"There is a huge responsibility when leaving the facility," said Fletter. “What if (the employees) get the disease, how do you get into an apartment building? This adds another layer of catastrophic complexity to what was already a layer of catastrophic complexity. "

Adding another layer to mounting complexity is the fact that delivery apps like DoorDash and Grubhub are charging restaurants up to 30% of the cost of each order.

"Even in normal times, the fees charged by delivery apps … can be paralyzing," Helen Rosner wrote this week for The New Yorker. "For restaurants currently facing steep declines in revenue, these percentages make unstable balance sheets even more precarious."

Fletter says he is not sure how the charges for those delivery apps compare to paying and insuring their own drivers. But you do know that adding a third party to the equation worries you because of all the unknown factors, like how they handle food and how long it takes to deliver it.

"(The) simplest way to ensure that restaurants get as much money as possible, at a time when they desperately need everything they can get, is to completely cut out the middleman," wrote Rosner of The New Yorker, " .. just pick up the phone and call the restaurants directly. "

Fletter agrees with the sentiment. “The population (in Denver) has a very healthy vehicle fleet at their disposal. They are like little escape pods from your house. "

Meanwhile, the parking lots at grocery stores and liquor stores are full, and the lines to enter are down the block, he realized. "I am suggesting and waiting for people to turn their car now to restaurants."