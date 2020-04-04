Home Local News Colorado bar and restaurant employees can now legally deliver food, drinks

In addition to offering takeaways and alcohol during the coronavirus shutdown, Colorado restaurants and bars can now deliver their products without having to go through third-party services and drivers.

Governor Jared Polis announced this latest temporary relaxation of the law for bar and restaurant businesses on Friday.

Polis had previously allowed restaurants and bars to sell their usual take-away alcoholic beverage deals, even though third-party delivery services were unable to legally deliver them. Now the restaurant employees themselves can. But the process to do it is complicated.

Colorado liquor attorney Michael Laszlo said the first thing he asks restaurant and bar customers when they want to start delivering is: "Do you have insurance for this?"

"If that person falls in an accident, you're totally hooked," he said of the responsibility of business owners. "I would be very, very cautious about making deliveries where I still don't have coverage."

Since the new guidelines were released April 1 from the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division. Laszlo said the companies he speaks with "are actively trying to find a way to safely deliver alcohol using any available means." I mean we have a lot of leeway here (with the new law), and I like it. "

However, Ryan Fletter, owner of Barolo Grill and Chow Morso Osteria, is unsure whether he will take advantage of the rule.

"It is not as easy as saying that delivery is now open and relaxed," Fletter said. You have already consulted with your insurance company, which estimated at least $ 5,000 to open a new delivery policy.

"We have never before had to do the math on what it would take to install that program and keep it viable," Fletter said. "How much delivery service would you do, and would it be worth having that insurance policy and staff members to do it?" Still, he's looking into the possibility if that means employing more staff members.

