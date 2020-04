Collin County officials reported Saturday that there are 29 new cases of coronavirus in the county, including two in Plano.

The total number of positive cases observed in Collin County is 256, of which 84 in Plano. More than 90 of those cases have since been recovered.

Currently, the county has 163 active cases and 329 people are under supervision.

