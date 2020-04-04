Home Local News Claremont residents to host "Lean On Me,quot; virtual singing during coronavirus isolation...

Claremont residents to host "Lean On Me,quot; virtual singing during coronavirus isolation – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Claremont residents to host "Lean On Me" virtual singing during coronavirus isolation - CBS Los Angeles

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – Residents of Claremont's Larkin Park neighborhood are hosting a unique tribute to the late Bill Withers on Saturday morning.

The live broadcast is scheduled to be at 11 a.m. PT Saturday morning (credit: Claremont Mutual Aid Project Facebook)

The Singalong is organized by the Claremont Mutual Aid Project and is an effort to brighten up a moment of heightened anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

"A couple of weeks ago, when I saw stories about people peeking out their windows and singing in Italy," said Christine Gatson-Michalak, co-founder of the Claremont Mutual Aid Project. "I was wondering what song we could sing if we did that here and Lean On Me came to my mind right away."

Withers died Friday of heart complications. Michalak said the singalong is an opportunity to honor Withers and also to unite the community.

"When I found out about Mr. Wither's passing this morning, my mind went back to those articles, and I knew this was the perfect time for a community song."

The song will be virtual and will be streamed live from a Facebook event page at 11 a.m. PT.

According to their Facebook page, the Claremont Mutual Aid Project is a group of residents in the Larkin Park neighborhood that brings together resources to help address homelessness in the area. During the COVID-19 crisis, the group focused on "making sure that the most vulnerable in our community are housed, fed and safe."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©