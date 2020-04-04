Christopher Cross, affected by the coronavirus, sends a severe warning to those who think that the pandemic is a "hoax"

Instagram

Describing COVID-19 as & # 39; possibly the worst disease & # 39; you have had, the creator of hits & # 39; Sailing & # 39; Encourage other fans and followers to work together to prevent the spread of the virus.

Christopher Cross it has a message for those who think the coronavirus is a "hoax". By revealing that he himself is currently fighting COVID-19, hit maker "Sailing" warned people not to take this global pandemic lightly.

In an Instagram post published Friday, March 3, the 68-year-old singer-songwriter apologized to his "dear friends" because he was "among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus." He added: "I am not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in the hope that this will help other people understand how serious and contagious this disease is."

The "Arthur & # 39; s Theme" singer went on to explain that "although [he] was fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is quite possibly the worst illness he has ever had." He then issued a stern warning, saying, "For those of you who still don't believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it's a 'hoax' or part of any conspiracy, my advice to you is let them now understand that this is a deadly disease that spreads like a wildfire around the world. "

The member of Ringo Starr and his band All-Starr He then asked people to "do everything possible to stop the spread of this virus 1] by staying home: the only way to stop the spread at this time is through quarantine 2] by washing your hands as many times a day as possible and don't touch your face and 3] follow SCIENCE ".

Cross also urged fans to read the guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "find out about the facts and protect your loved ones." The Grammy winner concluded his statement by saying, "Last but not least: Wherever you are in the world, let's be nice to each other. Only by working together can we defeat COVID-19. Love, Christopher." .

As of March 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 239,279 cases and 5,443 deaths. Several high-profile celebrities have also openly admitted that they tested positive for the virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba Y Olga Kurylenko. The last celebrity to contract the virus was Pink, who said she and her young son tested positive for the disease two weeks ago, but have now been cured.