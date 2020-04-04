Christina Milian's boyfriend, Matt Pokora, was criticized for "intimidating,quot; his daughter.

Christina Milian's boyfriend is under fire. Matt Pokora is accused of bullying his daughter with a prank he made.

Christina's daughter appeared in a video that Matt posted on his social networks. The 10-year-old boy wears Bantu knots when asked what he is doing.

Pokora uploaded the clip and used the bacteria emoji along with a laugh and heart emoji. It looks like he was comparing his hairstyle to the form of the bacteria that has been used lately to visualize the Coronavirus.

Matt was probably not thinking when he, as a white man, teased an ethnic hairstyle on a 10-year-old black girl. Minorities have been (and continue to be) belittled by people who look like him.

After Shade Room republished the video, fans came in to hit Milian's new baby daddy.

"Never come for the hair of a black woman or a child, especially if you are not black and you especially compare it to a virus / bacteria during this Coronavirus climate … ESPECIALLY when it is not your child!" Explained one.

‘How are they excusing behavior like this? 🤔 man just made this baby hair and a virus that is currently destroying this world his key point and published it "it's strange,quot; added another.

This person made an observation that said: ‘If he was her older cousin or something, she probably wouldn't mind. But he is his father, the stepfather of the opposite race, his ideas about his culture, appearance and person are going to be a big part of his identity. You can see that she's uncomfortable, she literally said, what are you doing?

This follower offered an insight into why it wasn't right for Matt to do it: ‘It's actually so profound for a girl publicly humiliated. Her hair is not the texture of her mother or stepfather. But that psychology problem is too heavy for shadow cutters. "

Ad

What do you think about Matt's post?



Post views:

0 0