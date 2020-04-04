Chris Hemsworth offers guided meditations for children in the midst of a pandemic

Chris Hemsworth is a real life superhero!

The 36 year old Thor Star and a father of three know full well how difficult it is to keep children busy as they snuggle home with them during the coronavirus pandemic. So he, and his fitness and wellness app, are here to help his parents.

"If you find yourself in a situation like me, like many people, where you have to educate your children at home and you are failing miserably, because it is not an easy task, it is a very, very difficult job, to teach, and I have unlimited respect and unlimited by teachers, globally, universally, and I thank you for that. If you're having this job, a friend of mine suggested doing these guided meditations with them, "the actor said in an Instagram video. published on Friday.

"And I thought it wasn't going to work," he continued. My children are allergic to being still. But to my surprise, they actually did. And that calmed them down, because children, you know, have anxiety and stress, all of that, like us, probably more because they don't understand it and it's difficult for us to explain. But these guided meditations that my friend suggested doing were actually really beneficial. So what we're doing with centr.com is I'm going to narrate some meditations, specific meditations for kids: dream visualizations, positive thoughts, that sort of thing, and you can get some of that. "