Chris Eubank Jr beats Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith for & # 39; wait & # 39; to Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML3b97fc2d0668d7f043789896c2780dcf77%

"They are waiting for leftovers. I would never put my career on hold for anyone."







Chris Eubank Jr has criticized Billy Joe Saunders and Callum Smith by insisting that "he will not delay his career,quot; by waiting for Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez.

Saunders battled Smith in a race to gain the lucrative and decisive opportunity to confront Mexican icon Canelo on May 2, but the fight was never announced amid the coronavirus pandemic and is currently uncertain.

But Eubank Jr has mocked the British pair of super middleweight world champions by stating, "I don't think either of them wants to fight Canelo."

Canelo was expected to announce a fight against Saunders.

0:44 Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev will win the light heavyweight world title Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev will win the light heavyweight world title

When asked if he would have shown the same patience as Saunders or Smith in the negotiations to face Canelo, Eubank Jr said exclusively Sky Sports: "Absolutely not. They are waiting for leftovers.

"I would never put my career on hold for anyone."

"There are too many belts, too many other great fights, that can be done."

"Canelo is young with a huge fan base and will continue to fight, so there is no need to stop your career for him. In any case, being active is the best way to fight him because the more wins you have, people will say: Let's see what you can do. " Being active is the best option. "

Eubank Jr said of Saunders and Smith: "They say they are (negotiating). I think neither of them wants to fight Canelo. Maybe they want a payday but they don't want to fight."

"Each of his previous performances was terrible, so I have no doubt that Canelo would stop them both."

Saunders finished Eubank Jr's undefeated start in 2014, with both rivals taking separate paths since then, and the Hatfield man has the WBO super middleweight belt, while Liverpudlian Smith is the & # 39; super & # 39 champion ; from the WBA at 168 pounds.

Canelo was looking to solidify his control over four divisions by aiming a belt at super middleweight and was expected to confirm a challenge against Saunders when the coronavirus outbreak began.

0:49 & # 39; Canelo vs GGG will motivate Saunders & # 39; & # 39; Canelo vs GGG will motivate Saunders & # 39;

Saunders' license was suspended this week by the British Boxing Board of Control over a video he posted on social media.

Eubank Jr said: "It would be a more exciting fight with me (against Canelo) instead of Saunders or Smith.

"The whole world knows that Saunders would run 12 rounds in a boring fight and then he would be caught and knocked out. That's not a fight I'm interested in seeing. I'm not interested. Saunders has a belt that's the only reason he has this Chance but who knows, maybe that belt won't be with him for much longer if it's banned after what he's done.

"Smith's performance against John Ryder? We saw a lot of weaknesses in his game. Canelo is a much superior version of Ryder in terms of his style: show up, fight inside. Smith couldn't deal with that against Ryder, so what? Are you thinking? ”Ryder barely passed.

"I think Ryder won that fight. He should be the next man at middleweight."

2:14 Callum Smith insists that Canelo never wanted to fight him Callum Smith insists that Canelo never wanted to fight him

Eubank Jr defeated James DeGale last year

Eubank Jr completed his career best victory last year by beating James DeGale and then marked his United States debut with a layoff by Matt Korobov, who retired injured in the second round.

The 30-year-old is the interim WBA middleweight champion: Canelo has the full championship but is now aiming for a title in the previous division.

"Technically, my fight with Korobov should have been for the full world title, not the intermission. So it is annoying that Canelo is able to do what he is not supposed to do. His name gives him certain privileges."

Eubank Jr, who is currently training in the United States during the current coronavirus pandemic, has supported Chain of Hope, a children's charity.

"I would like people to help me support the Chain of Hope which is a charity close to my heart that offers rescue operations for needy children, "he said.

"I just signed on to Cameo where I will donate a large percentage to support children who are even more at risk."

https://www.chainofhope.org

https://www.cameo.com/chriseubankjr