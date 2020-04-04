Chris Cuomo said he has lost 13 pounds since the coronavirus diagnosis

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo said he is "fine,quot; after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday, but he still wants people to know about the dangers of COVID-19.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on CNN Thursday night, Cuomo said he "learned,quot; that while his condition is not serious enough to be hospitalized, he still feels the harsh effects of COVID-19. while at home and that others have told you the same.

"You suffer when you have this at home unless you are ridiculously lucky statistically and perhaps karmically as well," Cuomo said. "I can't tell how many stories I've had of people who have had more than 100, 102 (degree) fever for eight, 10, 12 days. And just to tell you what kind of toll it can take."

Cuomo noted that he has also been dealing with constant fevers. He told Cooper and Dr. Gupta that his fever was around 101 degrees at the time of the interview, which he says is the worst time of day to deal with the virus.

"The beast comes at night," said Cuomo. “As we all know, healthcare workers have called the virus the beast. I understand why. My fever has risen a couple of degrees in the last 30 minutes. The nights are difficult. "

In addition to fevers, Cuomo said he dealt with headaches, insomnia, profuse sweating, blurred vision in his left eye at night, and weight loss.

"I have lost 13 pounds in three days," said Cuomo. "Now I'm a big guy. I started at 230 pounds. My wife is feeding me like we're still in the dating phase. It's not that it hurts from nutrition. I'm constantly eating and drinking. I'm just sweating and it's the disease." .

On his "Cuomo Prime Time,quot; show Wednesday night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's brother Cuomo said he was shaking so badly that he broke a tooth and had a hallucination from his late father, the former governor of New York. York. Mario Cuomo.

"Then the sun rises. I was awake all night, ”he said. "I tell you, I was hallucinating. My dad was talking to me. I was seeing people from the university, people I hadn't seen forever. It was strange what I experienced (on Tuesday) at night ”.

.@ChrisCuomo He shares the details of his symptoms and some good news as he fights the coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/wF6zlN9Yay – Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 2, 2020

Despite constant fevers and weight loss (among other symptoms), Cuomo said he found something that helped him deal with the disease.

"This is what I know, that chicken soup is not just anecdotal," Cuomo said. “You watch online, even if you watch JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association, that has worked for me. I think it has helped me lower my fever in periods. "

Cuomo said he has been recovering in the basement of his home and that his wife and three children have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Cuomo's general message is not to scare people, but to inform them of what he has tried while recovering at home.

"Look, it's not about life or death. I'm not saying it that way. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this show," Cuomo said. "I'm not trying to scare people, I'm trying to do the opposite.

"We are going to make it," Cuomo added of those recovering at home. "But the idea that it's easy, so you can be nonchalant, is very misleading." That I know now in fact.

