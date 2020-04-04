Chris Brown falls into trouble over this TikTok video he made of a famous person who made racist remarks

Chris Brown's recent attempt to take over the TikTok scene met with a backlash from fans as the singer shared a video clip of him dancing in the company of Tyga and controversial YouTuber, Austin McBroom.

In the video, Tyga and McBroom can be seen standing up front and nodding to the beat of MC Hammer's "U Can’t Touch This,quot; as Brown shows off his envious dance skills behind his friends.

Fans were immediately impressed by Brown's dance, and many praised him for his moves, as one follower wrote "ooo I'm living for this,quot; and many others filled the comment section with heart emojis.

However, while most audiences found it delightful that the lyricist "No Orientation,quot; isolated himself with his colleague, many others worried that the rapper was so close to Austin.

The YouTube star was recently convicted of being callous and racist, mainly because of her social media posts, such as "I can't do black girls because after I'm done, I'll have to pay for her hair,quot; or "St. Louis is scaring away from black girls … blondes with blue eyes look more attractive. "

A follower said, “Can Austin get out of the way? It's cool and all, but you don't need to be there. 😂 "

This person stated, "I had to say it, thanks 😂". Another critic shared: "No, sister, he is disrespectful to black women."

Meanwhile, Brown recently made headlines when it was revealed that the R,amp;B singer was unable to see his son, Aeko Brown, due to the current Coronavirus crisis.

Apparently Aeko and her mother, Ammika Harris, were in Germany when the United States closed its borders to any traveler, and at the moment, it is unknown when they will be able to return.

Inside information said Hollywood life: “Chris loves them both very much, and they are everything to him. He knows that they are doing well in Germany and that he also has great support from the Ammika family. Chris is constantly receiving updates on how they are doing, and he loves to see how much his son is growing. Chris knows how amazing Ammika is, and he is completely sure that he will take care of Aeko while they are in Germany. "

The pandemic has changed many things.



