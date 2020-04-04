China reportedly tested its new maritime helicopter, a copy of the US Navy Seahawk. USA

Chinese media reported images showing a new variant of the Z-20 10-ton class medium-lift utility helicopter produced by the Harbin Aircraft Industry Group (HAIG).

A naval anti-submarine warfare variant of the new Z-20 helicopter based on an improved and reverse engineered variant of the US-made S-70C-2 helicopter. USA, which has been used by the People's Liberation Army since 1984.

The helicopter is reportedly equipped for a variety of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, naval shooting support, surveillance, communications relief, logistical support, and personnel transfer .

Called the Z-20F, the new version features a surface radar below the nose, a tower for carrying torpedoes, submerging the bottom of the sonar and side bubble windows for observers, and features dimensions and performance similar to the Seahawk MH- Sikorsky 60R, but with a new Chinese sensor and weapon suite

The Z-20F is designed as the primary anti-submarine warfare anti-submarine weapons system and will operate from frigates, destroyers, cruisers, and aircraft carriers.