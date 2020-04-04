China and the USA USA They will test the potential coronavirus vaccine in poor Africans!

The coronavirus epidemic is spreading worldwide. And scientists need to find a vaccine quickly, otherwise millions of people will die.

Well, the United States and China have a plan: to test their possible vaccines on human guinea pigs.

And those human pictures of Guinea are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the poorest country in the world. On average, its people live on about $ 1 a day.

Many human rights defenders are appalled at the announcement, made yesterday by Congolese officials, that they would use their people as human guinea pigs for a coronavirus vaccine.

Here's an official explaining the details of the new tests:

Trying controversial and possibly deadly drugs on black people is nothing new.

In the 1940s, doctors in the United States deliberately infected black people with syphilis, and watched them die. The "tests,quot; in African Americans were done so that doctors could better understand how to treat the disease.