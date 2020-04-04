Children's theater making masks; Outbreak of the Orinda Senior Center; Safe homeless shelter – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbor helping neighbor

East Bay restaurant feeds burritos to frontline emergency workers COVID-19

EMERYVILLE – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted countless aspects of life in the Bay Area, from the stress it brings to first responders to the cost that has affected local businesses. When the coronavirus shutdown arrived, it came as a shock to the owner of Best Coast Burritos, an East Bay restaurant chain with 2 locations. The business nearly evaporated, but owner Alvin Shen's swift action turned a dire situation into a mutual benefit for his business and for first responders. Best Coast Burritos again serves hundreds of meals a day. It is in stark contrast to the situation in mid-March, when the first California home shelter order was established. read more

Mountain View Children & # 39; s Theater Company makes masks for healthcare workers

MOUNTAIN VIEW: Now that health officials are urging people to wear masks in public, the costume department of a Mountain View children's theater company is using its skills to sew masks for medical personnel. The coronavirus outbreak has forced the curtain to drop prematurely in the performance of the Peninsula Youth Theater musical "Newsies,quot; in Mountain View. "It was pretty devastating on so many different levels," says artistic production director Loryn Hatten. read more

Help SF food truck vendors feed grocery store workers and their families

SAN FRANCISCO – Off the Grid, San Francisco's largest food truck gathering, is launching a campaign to provide free meals to supermarket workers. The Grocery Employees Meal Fund is accepting donations to create multi-day packages to provide five meals to grocery store employees and their families. The group plans to deliver these food packages to stores throughout the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Off the Grid partnered with food vendors Little Green Cyclo and Wokitchen to make the first deliveries on Friday to the S.F. Western Addition Safeway store on Webster Street and also on Safeway on Noriega Street in the Outer Sunset District. read more

Coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area

Coronavirus outbreak at the Orinda Elderly Care Center; 27 infected, 2 residents hospitalized

Contra Costa County health officials announced Friday that an outbreak of coronavirus at a 47-bed senior care facility in Orinda has resulted in 27 people testing positive. Authorities said the outbreak has not resulted in any deaths so far. Two residents of the Orinda Care Center have been hospitalized and three staff members were in home quarantine. read more

Coronavirus update: San Francisco mayor says hotel rooms are needed for the surge in patients, not immediate relief for the homeless

San Francisco Mayor London Breed responded on Friday to demands by some of the city's supervisors that the city immediately move homeless people in shelters to the thousands of hotel rooms available in the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Demands from city supervisors on Thursday followed the news that a homeless person at the Division Circle shipping center on South Van Ness Avenue had tested positive for COVID-19. As he had mild symptoms, he was not hospitalized. read more

Coronavirus update: San Mateo County reports 3 more deaths, 33 more COVID-19 infections

There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths in San Mateo County, health officials reported Friday; The 13 total deaths in the county are the second most in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County. Total cases in the county rose to 486, 33 more than the previous day, according to county health officials. On Thursday, San Mateo County announced 75 additional COVID-19 cases. read more

Napa Officials Report Second County Coronavirus Death

Health officials reported Friday that a second Napa County resident died of the coronavirus, bringing the number of San Francisco County fatalities from the virus to 10 from 79 counties. Authorities said the latest victim was an adult being treated at a hospital located in another county. No other details were disclosed about sex, age, or how they may have contracted the disease. read more

Solemn procession for fallen Santa Rosa police detective Marylou Armer

A solemn procession of patrollers from across California made its way through the North Bay on Friday, honoring Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer, who was among those killed by the coronavirus this week. The procession escorted Armer's body from the Kaiser Vallejo Hospital to the Tulocay funeral home and cemetery, where it will be buried. read more

Large princess crew member dies of coronavirus

As the Grand Princess remained moored in San Francisco Bay on Friday, a coalition of local community groups announced that among the 74 lives claimed regionally by the coronavirus was a member of the Philippine crew. The massive cruise ship parked in the Bay has been as much a symbol of the current outbreak as the empty streets and office buildings of San Francisco. read more

Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site to Open in Fremont

Fremont will open a COVID-19 coronavirus test site on Friday, city officials announced Thursday. The site, which will be located at the Fremont Tactical Fire Training Center at 7200 Stevenson Blvd., will provide an opportunity for sick, first responders and frontline health care personnel with suspected recent exposures to the virus to be tested for free in the city. officials said. read more

Shelter in place

California Launches "Project Roomkey,quot; Initiative to Place Homeless People in Hotel Rooms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an initiative Friday that would make homeless people available in hotel rooms and motels across the state in association with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The "Project Roomkey,quot; initiative with FEMA is the first of its kind in the nation, in which the federal agency would reimburse state and local governments for up to 75 percent of room costs, including comprehensive services such as meals, security and custody services, for the next three months. read more

Coronavirus quarantines harass cruise ship passengers and crews on the east and west coasts

SAN FRANCISCO – The Grand Princess cruise ship has been confined in San Francisco Bay for over a month. KPIX learned that a Philippine crew member died of the coronavirus at a San Francisco hospital. After passengers were removed from the ship last month, hundreds of workers were quarantined on board. Some of those crew members posted a video asking to be evacuated: “On behalf of the entire Indian crew, we are asking India to evacuate us from this ship. We feel very lonely and want to reunite with our families as soon as possible. " read more

Santa Clara County provides housing to all known homeless people with COVID-19

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County identified and provided housing to all known homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Friday. 174 "vulnerable community members,quot; have been placed in a homeless shelter or other housing, and 215 more will be placed in similar housing in the coming days. "Every homeless person who has tested positive for COVID-19 now has shelter," the county said in a statement. read more

Coronavirus affects our daily lives

Coronavirus Update: Governor Newsom Encourages Volunteerism During Pandemic

During his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom encouraged residents without disabilities on Friday to volunteer their time during the crisis via a government website. Newsom asked people to visit serve.ca.gov to go to the California Volunteers website and find out how they could volunteer their time or donate to blood banks and food banks in need during the crisis. read more

Coronavirus closings and deferrals

San Mateo County Fair canceled for the first time since World War II by coronavirus outbreak

SAN MATEO – The San Mateo County Fair scheduled for June has been canceled because the San Mateo County Event Center is being used in response to the coronavirus outbreak, authorities announced Friday. “In the 86 year history of the San Mateo County Fair, this period is one of the most challenging any of us have encountered. COVID-19 has forever changed our world, ”the fair said in a statement. read more

Golden Gate Park to Present "Virtual Concert Series,quot; to Commemorate 150th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO – With the elaborate sesquicentennial celebration planned for San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on indefinite hold for the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced a "virtual concert series,quot; to launch on April 4. That day was when the official opening party for the park's 150th anniversary was scheduled. It should have included the large opening of a 150-foot observation wheel. Finally, the wheel will be installed in the park's Music Concourse area, the plaza outside the Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden. read more

Commercial impacts of coronavirus

Historic numbers of job losses lead to floods of California unemployment claims

SAN JOSE – The demand for unemployment benefits in California is reaching historic levels. The state's Employment Development Department says claims increased 370 percent. "I've never seen anything like this before, the numbers are astronomical. And the pain people feel is beyond comprehension," said Ruth Silver Taube, a labor attorney who runs a helpline for people experiencing a labor crisis. .

Benjamin Gonzales lost his job as a swimming instructor when his workplace was closed due to the COVID-19 crisis and he is struggling. read more

State Senate Leader: California legislature will not meet on April 13

SACRAMENTO – A California Senate leader says the Legislature will not reconvene on April 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Given what the Governor and our public health officials have stated, it is becoming increasingly clear that the return date of April 13 that the Legislature envisioned is not feasible," said Senator Toni Atkins, pro tempore president of the Senate, it's a statement. first reported by Voice of San Diego. "Our top priority is to continue to help flatten the transmission curve of COVID-19 to prevent our healthcare systems from being overwhelmed." read more

Coronavirus outbreak having a chilling effect on the San Francisco Bay Area real estate market

Add the red-hot real estate market of the San Francisco Bay Area to restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, and local businesses that have been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. According to a report by residential brokerage firm Compass, the new listings have suffered a dramatic drop in the past month and dozens of homes have simply been recalled. read more

With restaurants closed, Napa Farmer sells fresh eggs directly to the public

NAPA: If you live in the Bay Area and are still searching for eggs at your local market, then you may need to start thinking outside the box and heading to North Bay. There is a farm in Napa that says they have a lot of eggs. In fact, they have too many eggs. Taramasso Ranch generally sells wholesale to North Bay restaurants and bed & breakfast hotels. All of those are now closed. read more

Corona Beer halts production and marketing during the coronavirus pandemic

Corona beer production is temporarily suspended in Mexico due to the coronavirus pandemic. Grupo Modelo, the company that makes the beer, published the announcement on Twitter, stating that it is stopping the production and marketing of its beer because the Mexican government has closed non-essential businesses. The Anheuser-Busch Inbev-owned company also makes Modelo and Pacifico beers. read more

Google publishes location data to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Google publicly publishes the data it is already collecting on people's movements during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mountain View-based company said it plans to publish a series of "Community Mobility Reports,quot; to show the types of places people visit in 131 countries and regions. The first report was released on Friday. read more

"There just can't be enough time,quot; for the NBA and NHL stations to restart amid fears of the coronavirus, sports economist warns

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on all industries, countries, and the lives of millions of people around the world. While professional sports is a small part of the larger picture, the pandemic has also had a considerable impact with leagues and organizations that suspend, pause, or cancel their events in general. In the midst of this, fans and the media alike have begun to speculate (and largely wait) when sports can start again. The NBA and NHL have discussed different ideas for a shorter ending to their seasons. Major League Baseball has an agreement with the players' association that could carry out its league year until November. read more

New Rules for Santa Clara County Marijuana Dispensaries Block Sales at Recreational Marijuana Store

SAN JOSE – Recreational marijuana users in Santa Clara County are no longer able to shop at the store or on the sidewalk, according to the county's new stay-at-home order. The most stringent restrictions for dispensaries went into effect on April 1 and, although cannabis stores were still considered essential and could remain open, they were no longer able to offer in-store purchases for customers without a medical marijuana card or recommendation from the doctor. The order also prohibits suppliers from growing or distributing recreational marijuana. read more