Channing Tatum and Jessie J have parted ways again and it's already on the dating app, Source says.

According to new reports, Jessie J and Channing Tatum have ended once again after previously meeting in January. Not only that, but there is a rumor that the actor is already on a dating app, trying to find someone else to leave the singer with.

It seems that this pair of stars goes on and off quite a bit, but this time it's over for them this time?

While they tried to give their romance a second chance, reconciling a couple of months ago, things are obviously still not working out.

The Sun was the first to report the second breakup, and while it hasn't happened a long time ago, it appears Channing is already on dating app Raya looking for love again.

A source tells the media that ‘Jessie and Channing take care of each other. You just need to see all the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that. That is why they wanted to give their romance another chance, but unfortunately it has not worked. "

Then they said they both agreed that it was the best option to go ahead and try to meet new people.

However, that does not mean that they do not keep in touch.

Inside information shared with The Sun that ‘The division was friendly and they are still in contact. They are spending time apart and open to meeting new people. But you shouldn't bet against another meeting in the future. "

At this time, the stars have not yet made their separation on social media official, as they have not yet announced anything.

However, fans realized things were not going too well when Channing didn't post a birthday message on Jessie's special day on March 27, even though she is generally very public about their relationship.



