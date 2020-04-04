Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina leaves nothing to the imagination in the Hello Kitty Lingerie photos that even have Tamar Braxton and La La Anthony drooling

It seems that voluptuousness runs in Cardi B's family, as her younger sister Hennessy Carolina recently visited Instagram to show off her envious figure with a stunning new image.

The 24-year-old looked amazing the instant she posed in front of the camera in a deep squat. In addition, Hennessy Carolina's outfit was chosen in style, as she sported the classic red-and-black combo with long scarlet-heeled boots and a pair of matching gloves and a fitted black mini dress.

Also, the pump was for a full glamorous look as she had her black hair combed into beautiful curves that fell freely down her back, and her makeup was flawless.

For the occasion, the brunette put on eyelash extensions, and the accent was put on her eyes with the help of a colorful eyeshadow palette in various shades of pink, purple and gray.

The aspiring social media influencer titled her post with a cute twist of her name, as in the description, she wrote "Taste of Henny,quot; in combination with a sword and a heart emoji.

The snap was instantly noticed by Hennessy's impressive fandom, and many flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on her impressive looks.

One fan said, "Honey, this is a massacre, but the hat hair doesn't do it justice!" Don't hate when a woman wiggles the shit with a haircut that doesn't look good on them, but they mess with that damn shit for years and you just want to say I'll pay for her not to wear it !!! But no, she is not going to change that HAIR STYLE that has been rocking for the past 20 years! It would suck if Henn-Dew did that to this and I bet he loved her hair like that! No one chooses that PERFECT HAIR STYLE for themselves! The barber told me to come to an even cut! It used to darken the skin! "

Hennessy's brother was recently under a massive backlash after he allegedly commented that the basketball players, who were reported to be infected with COVID-19, were lying.

Ad

According to Cardi B, the NBA stars must have been bribed to do so, because many of them did not appear to be ill at all.



Post views:

0 0