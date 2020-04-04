Cardi B Announces Donation of 20,000 Bottles of Vegan Meal Replacement Drink to New York City Medical Staff

As most know, celebrities and artists are also among those affected by the coronavirus, and many of them have found their own way of contributing to the fight against the pandemic. BET recently reported that the Bronx native donated a large sum of meal replacement vegan drinks to New York City medical staff.

According to a TMZ report, Cardi B revealed that she will donate around 20,000 bottles of vegan meal replacement drinks to staff at the New York City hospital. The star hopes to keep them well-maintained and healthy during their long shifts.

As most know, Cardi also spent time in the emergency room recently, though not because of the coronavirus. Initially, photographs of the rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; who went to the hospital were published, however, he later used his social networks to refute the claims of his coronavirus positive status.

As previously reported, Cardi B was sent to the hospital due to stomach pain, however she is now at home feeling much better. Regarding meal replacement drinks, Cardi is apparently a big fan of them, too. She has posted about them on her social media before.

As noted above, Cardi B is not the only celebrity to contribute money to the fight against COVID-19. Other stars on the list include the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z, and Rihanna, among many others.

With that said, not all attempts to make people feel better have helped. Earlier this year, in March, Gal Gadot released a video featuring her and many other celebrities singing a cut version of "Imagine,quot; by John Lennon.

He was criticized for being "deaf in tone,quot; and insensitive to world problems, especially to the middle and lower class. Additionally, Gal was especially noted for the way his video ended, with a look on his face that suggests he managed to accomplish something for the benefit of the world.

Subsequently, the video was parodied by other celebrities, including John Mayer, who added his own parts but singing a different song, "Imagine,quot; by Ariana Grande.



