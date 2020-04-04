Cara Santana strips naked to celebrate 16 years of sobriety

WENN

The actress of & # 39; The diet of Santa Clarita & # 39; strips off her clothes in a selfie mirror on social media as the 35-year-old star remembers her previous battle with drug and alcohol addiction.

Up News Info –

Santa face celebrated 16 years of sobriety with a liberating nude Instagram post.

The "Santa Clarita Diet"The 35-year-old actress has spoken frankly about fighting drug and alcohol addiction at a young age, beginning her sober journey at age 19.

And instantly, showing the star perched on a cream-colored leather stool with a white towel loosely wrapped around it, she celebrated with the words "16 years" written in fuchsia lipstick on the mirror.

She captioned the photo, "16. April 1, 2004. One day at a time."

<br />

The star previously confessed to being "proud and grateful" that she managed to overcome her substance abuse problems at such a young age and continue her recovery.

The post comes amid the permanent crash of the coronavirus, which Cara has been documenting for fans online, and months after she and her former Jesse Metcalfe broke up after more than a decade together in January 2020.