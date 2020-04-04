Candy! Salman Khan deposits money into Radhe's crew members' accounts amid the coronavirus outbreak

Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming Radhe shot: Your most wanted Bhai has been stopped due to the current blockade given the coronavirus pandemic. However, in an attempt to make things easier for crew members, the actor reportedly deposited money into the accounts of Radhe's crew members, who were scheduled to work between March 26 and April 2.

The same was confirmed by the make-up artist for the movie Subhash Kapoor to an entertainment portal. He said, "What a great thing to do! I thank Mr. Salman from the bottom of my heart. Times are very difficult."

Salman Khan has also pledged to financially assist 25,000 daily salary artists from the Federation of West Indian Film Employees (FWICE), as their livelihood has been severely affected due to the blockage of the coronavirus. Federation President BN Tiwari revealed: "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to tell him about the most affected workers in our association. We told him there were 25,000 of those artists. He decided to contribute for them. We will send him the list ".

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have also made contributions to fight Covid – 19 including Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Shilpa Shetty. Kundra among several others.