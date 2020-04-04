California Launches New Website for Donations of Life-Saving Medical Supplies – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California launched a unique website to optimize donations or sales of critical supplies needed to combat the new coronavirus outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom said Saturday.

The covid19supplies.ca.gov website lists 13 in-demand items, from ventilators to hand sanitizers, needed by hospitals and the first responders statewide.

Individuals and companies can donate, sell or offer to manufacture the supplies, Newsom said during his daily briefing at noon.

The governor said the goal was to organize what has become an overwhelming flow of donations in recent weeks, and also to streamline offers to make the necessary supplies.

"These actions bring together the generosity and innovative spirit of Californians to help us achieve two essential goals: Obtain more life-saving supplies in our health care system and increase our testing capacity," Newsom said.

In addition, Newsom announced Saturday the creation of a testing task force that would combine public and private resources to increase testing for the virus statewide and increase response times.

The task force aims to ensure that the state has sufficient capacity and supplies to administer significantly more tests, Newsom said.

