British 5G towers are on fire due to coronavirus conspiracy theories

5G phone masts are going on in the UK, after online conspiracy theories have wrongly linked cell towers to the coronavirus pandemic. the BBC reports that at least three 5G towers were lit last week, and police and fire services were called in to extinguish the flames.

Rumors and conspiracy theories about a link between the release of 5G and the spread of the coronavirus have spread mainly through social media. There are a variety of groups on Facebook and Nextdoor, where thousands of members repeat false and misleading claims that 5G is allegedly harmful.

One theory claims that the new coronavirus originated in Wuhan because the Chinese city had recently released 5G. Supposedly it has now spread to other cities that also use 5G. These false conspiracy theories do not mention that a highly contagious virus would naturally spread in densely populated cities with access to 5G, and that the coronavirus pandemic has affected counties like Iran and Japan, where 5G is not yet in use.

There is no scientific evidence linking the coronavirus pandemic with 5G, nor any immediate negative health effects with 5G. Full Fact, an independent UK fact-checking charity, has explored the claims after a British tabloid recently highlighted them. 5G uses a higher radio wave frequency than 4G or 3G, but regulators in the UK have reported 5G electromagnetic radiation levels well below international guidelines.

This is the consequence of those 5G Facebook conspiracy theories. Key workers are harassed on the street. pic.twitter.com/5z35r6sabp – Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) April 2, 2020

However, this has not stopped these wild conspiracy theories from spreading. Some people are even harass workers laying fiber optic cables for 5G installations, claiming that when 5G is turned on it will "kill everyone,quot;.

Mobile networks are classified as critical national infrastructure in the UK, but a Facebook group was created specifically to encourage people to burn 5G towers. Peter Clarke, an expert on mobile network infrastructure in the UK, the group reported to Facebook but the company was initially unable to remove it. After an increase in attention, the group has been eliminated, but many others are still available with false information and thousands of people encouraging others to burn 5G towers.

British regulator Ofcom also Uckfield FM warned, a community radio station, this week for featuring someone with "potentially damaging statements about the coronavirus." A guest, identified as a "registered nurse," appeared in a 20-minute segment in February, alleging that 5G is absorbing oxygen from people's lungs. The segment also spread the falsehood that 5G and the coronavirus are linked. Clips of the radio show have been widely shared on Facebook since then.

5G causes the coronavirus because it is absorbing oxygen from the lungs, according to a video posted on Facebook. I want to, but the fact that people think this shit is really scary pic.twitter.com/kY3g5MJtu9 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 3, 2020

Like many conspiracy theories and disinformation campaigns, Russia may well be at the heart of 5G health scares. While a large number of Facebook groups have been feeding these theories recently, a New York Times Last year's report warned that Russian disinformation campaigns were actively exploiting 5G health fears. RT America, a Russian government-funded television network, released a report more than a year ago in which an RT reporter claimed that 5G "could kill him."

These are the kinds of nonsensical warnings we're now starting to see on Facebook, and they're clearly compelling enough to cause some to damage vital national infrastructure. This is all happening just as the UK and many countries around the world are battling the coronavirus pandemic. While medical professionals are busy battling a highly contagious virus, telecommunications and social media workers have to contend with an equally destructive viral spread of stupidity online.