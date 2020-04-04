Brentwood VA campus opens shelter to protect homeless veterans from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Veterans Administration campus in Brentwood will open a Bridge Home shelter for homeless veterans on Saturday. The shelter serves as an effort to protect homeless veterans during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a small payment of the debt we have to our veterans, and I am thankful that this facility is finally opening its doors and allowing non-accommodated veterans to enter," said Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin. "We cannot rest until all veterans have a place to call home and until all the people without shelter in Los Angeles can enter."

The joint partnership with the city and county of Los Angeles will offer 50 beds for homeless veterans who show no signs of COVID-19. The shelter originally had 100 beds, but was reduced so that those who live there can meet social distancing guidelines, Bonin's office said.

MORE: Coronavirus: Los Angeles County Opens Temporary Shelters to House Homeless People

In addition, VA's Greater Los Angeles healthcare system, the campus will prepare 138 beds for veterans who need to be isolated or quarantined. The campus will also allow "safe camping,quot; for 25 veterans without shelter in tents.

The campus already allows safe parking for homeless veterans who live in their cars, Bonin said.

The camp program will provide showers, baths, and hot meals. It can also be expanded to accommodate more veterans, according to Bonin's office.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)