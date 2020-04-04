Brandy Norwood and daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith unveil beautiful new hairstyles in photos after commenting on Kim Kardashian's braids

Brandy Norwood's latest Instagram activity put the "Sittin,quot; performer in my room in the limelight of the popular social media platform, as she sizzled in a colorful new selfie.

Instantly, the famous R,amp;B singer and actress wished her fans a "Happy Sunday,quot; with the legend, and she looked amazing in a cozy black Versace tunic.

Additionally, Brandy's hair was done in numerous little gold braids, which she complemented with a pair of brightly colored decorative butterflies.

The singer also put on makeup accordingly as she sported a bright yellow eyeshadow paired with pink undertones, and for her lips she preferred a cool pink shade.

The post was quickly noticed by the "What's wrong with us?" fans of the singer, and many fans came to the comment section to praise the music for its incredible style. Brandy's daughter Sy’rai Iman Smith also introduced a new hairstyle.

One follower commented that Brandy was beautiful both inside and out and wrote that she was "one in a million and a blessing,quot;, while another said, "I was literally thinking of you and the first beautiful face I see when I open my Instagram, I love you Bran, your biggest admirer forever. "

Others congratulated the 41-year-old diva on her braided hair and how this style fit her perfectly.

The brunette recently made headlines when she appeared in an episode of The conversation with his equally famous brother Ray J, where the brothers openly defended Kim Kardashian for wearing braids from time to time, despite negative comments of cultural appropriation.

According to Brandy, Kardashian was not guilty of that, and people judged her too harshly.

Brandy stated, "I don't think she's guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think she's getting a little bit for people to say that. She's uhh … yeah. I mean, she's great. I love braids. I think I Everyone should have braids, but I think we go too far with that with her. "

Ray J also shared his thoughts saying, "This is what I think. I just think that if you are paying tribute to another culture by swinging your braids, I think it is a compliment. It should be considered as 'it is globalizing.' I think you get up, you You look good, you feel good, and other people say, "Hey, I want to look like this, I want to feel like this," it should be a compliment and a compliment. "





