Boeing Delivers Newest Chinook Configuration to Royal Netherlands Air Force – Defense Blog

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial and military aircraft, has announced that it recently delivered the first CH-47F Chinook with an upgraded cabin to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), continuing a record on-time delivery to customers.

The RNLAF will operate a fleet of 20 CH-47F Chinooks, the newest configuration in use by countries around the world.

"The RNLAF made it clear to us that they need the advanced and proven capacity of the CH-47F now," said Andy Builta, vice president of Cargo & Utility Helicopters and H-47 program manager. "I want to thank our great team for working hard during a difficult situation to deliver these aircraft safely. This is a reminder to all of us how important Chinooks are to our customers. "

The 20 CH-47F Chinooks will be a fleet equipped with the same cutting-edge technology as the US Army. It includes digital automatic flight controls, a fully integrated Common Avionic Architecture System (CAAS) glass cabin and advanced cargo handling capabilities. The common configuration leads to lower overall life cycle costs.

The RNLAF currently flies a combination of Model F Chinooks with the Advanced Cabin Management System (ACMS) and the Chinooks CH-47D.

"It has been a pleasure working closely with the US Army and Boeing teams to achieve this milestone," said Colonel Koen van Gogh, Netherlands Defense Material Organization. “The Chinook helicopter is a vital asset to our missions, and on-time delivery certainly supports our operational planning. I salute the Boeing workforce for their continued efforts to make this happen in these difficult times, as well as US Army officials. USA They helped us stay on track. ”

Deliveries to the RNLAF are expected to continue in 2021. The Chinooks are currently in service or under contract with 20 international defense forces, including the US Army. USA, The US Special Operations Forces. USA And eight NATO member nations.