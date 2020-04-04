Bill Gates risks billions in new factories for 7 coronavirus vaccine candidates – BGR

Bill Gates said in an interview with Trevor Noah that his foundation will invest billions of dollars in building factories for seven vaccine candidates for the new coronavirus.

The former Microsoft executive explained that billions could be lost in the process, but that the world cannot afford to waste time.

The logistics of vaccine research and development and manufacturing must be accelerated for all promising candidates at the same time, in the hope that one or two will work.

The medical research community began to rush to find a vaccine for the new coronavirus disease as it became clear what the worst case scenario might be. More than three months and more than a million cases of COVID-19 later, it is clear that the world needs a vaccine to speed up the immunization process and reduce the number of deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already working with dozens of companies on vaccine candidates, and two have already entered human trials in the United States and China. But there are many ideas out there, and the race is on. There is a candidate vaccine started by a tobacco company, while researchers in Australia and the Netherlands are trying to determine if the 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine can offer a defense against COVID-19 by providing a temporary boost to the immune system.

Bill Gates is no stranger to vaccines. After expressing concerns about how the response was handled, the former executive confirmed that he will fund new factories that will work on seven different candidates for the coronavirus vaccine. The effort could cost him billions of dollars and end without a viable vaccine. But Gates believes that it is something that must be done as soon as possible, and that it is time that we cannot afford to waste.

Gates practically sat down with Trevor Noah from The daily show earlier this week, revealing that his Gates Foundation can mobilize resources faster than governments. A preview of her conversation with the nightly host is available on Twitter, where it's going viral:

"Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious disease, we've thought about the epidemic, we've funded a few things to be more prepared like a vaccine effort, our early money can speed things up," says Gates.

Gates analyzed the available vaccines and decided to build factories for seven of them. "Although we will end up choosing a maximum of two of them, we are going to finance factories for all seven just to avoid wasting time saying serially,quot; it is good which vaccine works "and then build the factory."

Gates explained that he has a luxury that governments do not have: he can move fast with testing and ensuring the ability to manufacture multiple promising vaccines at the same time, hoping to bring at least one to market as soon as possible.

"It will be a few billion dollars that we will waste on manufacturing the constructions that are not chosen because something else is better." But a few billion in this situation we are in, where billions of dollars are lost financially, it's worth it, "Gates said. He added that the Gates Foundation can get it started,quot; and get it up and running and save months because every month counts. "

"Things can reopen, if we do the right things, in the summer, but it won't be completely normal," he said, adding that we will still be very concerned and could end up wearing masks out in the open. . These extraordinary measures would remain in effect until the entire population is vaccinated to minimize harm.

Earlier this week, Gates wrote an opinion piece on The Washington Post, where he explained how the world can make up for lost time. Vaccines and related logistics were among his priorities:

To end the disease, we will need a safe and effective vaccine. If we do everything right, we could have one in less than 18 months, about the fastest vaccine ever developed. But creating a vaccine is only half the battle. To protect Americans and people around the world, we will have to make billions of doses. (Without a vaccine, developing countries are at even greater risk than the wealthy, because it is even more difficult for them to physically distance themselves and stoppages.) We can start now by building the facilities where these vaccines will be manufactured. Because many of the top candidates are made from unique teams, we will have to build facilities for each of them, knowing that some will not get used to it. Private companies cannot take that kind of risk, but the federal government can. It is a great sign that the administration made deals this week with at least two companies to prepare for vaccine manufacturing. I hope that more offers follow.

Earlier, Gates warned the world in a TED talk in 2015 about a pandemic of COVID-19 proportions and said we weren't ready to handle it.

The executive and his wife Melinda have already pledged $ 100 million to combat the new coronavirus. It is unclear whether this money will be used to build the capacity of the vaccine factories, or where the rest of the money will come from. However, this is definitely the good news we need right now.

Trevor Noah's full interview with Gates follows below.

Image Source: Ted S Warren / AP / Shutterstock