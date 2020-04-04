Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner plan the day that their new girlfriend, Ana De Armas, will meet the children: details!

It seems that Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Ana De Armas, are quite serious and therefore that definitely means that at some point, the actor's children with Jennifer Garner will eventually meet her! As you may already know, the previous couple share three children together and an internal report claims to know that they are working to make that happen at the right time.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas look really happy together and have even been sharing their quarantine space!

Not only that, but they are also very close to where his ex-wife and three children also practice social distancing.

In other words, they live very close to each other, so it would not be so difficult for young people to meet their father's girlfriend at any time, despite orders for self-isolation.

However, that also means they have more than enough time to prepare for that day first instead of rushing.

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Ben and Jen are great for shared parenting. They understand that they are in a really good place and they listen to each other and if things are good for children then it is good for them. Ben and Ana are starting their relationship during this blockade and many things are happening that dictate the moment. It affects how and when everyone will meet. It is a process and will not be completed in a few weeks. "

They went on to say that "everything is taking time and they will get there and everyone will be good with the way they move forward with that because that is the relationship Ben and Jen have." It's about being on the same page. It is about progress. They are working to get there with everything, including new relationships and when to introduce these people to the family. "



