Belgian FA seeks UEFA approval before ending season early | Football news

The Belgian FA seeks UEFA approval before ending the Pro League season prematurely to avoid being excluded from European competition.

The Belgian FA statement said: "On Thursday, the Pro League Board of Directors unanimously decided that it was undesirable to continue the competition after June 30.

"This was formulated as a unanimous recommendation, addressed to its General Assembly, not to resume the Jupiler Pro League for the 2019-2020 season. This has led to many statements."

"It is in this context that a discussion was held last night between UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and RBFA President Mehdi Bayat.

Club Brugge will be announced as the champion of Belgium.

"This discussion was constructive and the intention was expressed to reach a joint solution.

"As part of this, the recommendation to stop competition, as formulated by the Pro League Board of Directors, will be presented to the UEFA Executive Committee.

"This proposal will be presented for approval to the Pro League General Assembly.

"The purpose of this is to preserve places for Belgian teams in European competitions for the 2020-2021 season. Furthermore, the RBFA would like to express, once again, its support for the UEFA process to have a unified approach to get through this crown crisis.

"The RBFA will not comment further on this issue at this time."

