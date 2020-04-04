Belgian FA seeks UEFA approval before ending season early | Football news

Recommendation to shorten the Pro League season to be heard by UEFA "to preserve places for Belgian teams in European competitions,quot;







The Belgian FA seeks UEFA approval before ending the Pro League season prematurely to avoid being excluded from European competition.

It was announced Thursday that the Pro League board of directors had recommended that the season end early, a decision that would see Club Brugge hand over the title, but the proposal had yet to be approved at a general assembly meeting on April 15.

Also on Thursday, UEFA urged European leagues not to abandon their seasons, revealing that they intend to resume matches in July, and threatened to ban European competition for those taking such steps.

The Belgian FA responded to UEFA and told the European football governing body that they would not be forced to complete their season after discussions on Friday.

Club Brugge will be announced as the champion of Belgium.

However, after more "constructive discussions,quot; between UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin and the Belgian FA chief Mehdi Bayat, the two bodies have made a "joint decision,quot;.

It means that the recommendation of the Pro League board of directors will be presented to the UEFA executive committee, before being approved at a general assembly meeting for the purpose of preserving "places for Belgian teams in European competitions for the season 2020-2021 ".

The Belgian FA statement said: "On Thursday, the Pro League Board of Directors unanimously decided that it was undesirable to continue the competition after June 30.

The proposal to end the Pro League season will soon be heard by UEFA

"This was formulated as a unanimous recommendation, addressed to its General Assembly, not to resume the Jupiler Pro League for the 2019-2020 season. This has led to many statements."

"It is in this context that a discussion was held last night between UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and RBFA President Mehdi Bayat.

"This discussion was constructive and the intention was expressed to reach a joint solution.

"As part of this, the recommendation to stop competition, as formulated by the Pro League Board of Directors, will be presented to the UEFA Executive Committee.

"This proposal will be presented for approval to the Pro League General Assembly.

"The purpose of this is to preserve places for Belgian teams in European competitions for the 2020-2021 season. Furthermore, the RBFA would like to express, once again, its support for the UEFA process to have a unified approach to get through this crown crisis.

"The RBFA will not comment further on this issue at this time."