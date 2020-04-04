Bears' Nick Foles excited about "open competition,quot; with teammate QB Mitchell Trubisky

Nick Foles is excited about the possibility of competing to be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears after the team confirmed that they would hold "open competition,quot; on the job.

The Bears brought Foles in an exchange with the Jacksonville Jaguars, trafficking a fourth-round pick for the man who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl 52.

That move increased pressure on incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky, whose job is now under threat three years after general manager Ryan Pace recruited him into second place.

IYER: Bears' desperate trade for Foles worsens Trubisky's problem

Foles, 31, has already spoken to Trubisky and hopes to put the team first on training ground.

"The opportunity to be a full-time starter and do those things is something any player would love to do in the right situation," Foles told reporters. "It is an opportunity that I am excited for.

"Mitch and I have already talked and we want to start off on the right foot. Ultimately, it's about what's best for the Chicago Bears."

Pace and coach Matt Nagy have praised how Trubisky has taken on the challenge of Foles' arrival.

"With Nick Foles on board, it's exactly what we talked about from the beginning: We want to create competition," said Pace. "We have spoken to both players and it is an open competition. We understand that the focus is on the quarterback position."

"It has been a focus for us with the addition of Nick Foles. We have increased competition in a critical position, we spoke to both players and we give credit to both for accepting it."

Nagy believes the blame must be shared that Trubisky is unable to reach the heights of other QBs in the early stages of his NFL career.

"What we are trying to do is the best for the Chicago Bears, plain and simple," he said. "You could feel how much of a competitor Mitch is. He's taking it and he's excited to get back to work."

"Part of the conversation we discussed was also understanding the big picture. I know Mitch captures a lot of this, but we could have been a much better coach, schematically. He could have been a better head coach. And then, as we all know that we can all be better as players around him. That's the focus there.

"Mitch has had an incredible personality at all times. All he wants to do is be the best quarterback he can be for the Chicago Bears. And when we go in on the first day, whenever it is, Mitch will be first in the group . "