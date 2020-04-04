Basketball star Baylor Moon Ursin's grandmother dies of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Baylor's junior guard grandmother Moon Ursin died in the New Orleans area after being infected with the coronavirus.

Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey, selected Saturday as part of the 2020 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, said he has been in contact with Ursin and his family since receiving a call from the player's mother. .

"You console yourself over the phone as best you can," said Mulkey, also a Louisiana native. "We are human. In Louisiana, we are sensitive people and we want to hug each other … and we can't do that."

Ruby Alexander, 79, died Tuesday night. Baylor's guard was the youngest of her nine grandchildren. Mulkey said Alexander, whom he described as "lively," spent weeks at Waco and attended many Baylor games.

Defending national champion Lady Bears was expected to be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Women's Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's Final Four was supposed to be this weekend in New Orleans, less than 25 miles from Destrehan High School, where Ursin became the only Louisiana player to be the Gatorade Player of the Year three times.

