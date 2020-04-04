Bad Bunny Surprise releases a new song with … His girlfriend

Music and lyrics … Y love!

Bad bunny Keep blessing your fans with music that will keep everyone entertained throughout the course Coronavirus pandemic. In any case, the Puerto Rican star has been diligent and serious about the practice of social distancing in recent weeks.

And now, he's doing what he knows best: making music for his fans during these dark times.

On Saturday, the 26-year-old star, surprised, dropped her song "En Casita,quot;, which features a very special guest, his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.

Considering the couple have been quarantined together, it makes sense for them to release a catchy duo. Making it even more exciting? Bad Bunny dropped the track on SoundCloud, which many of his OG fans know is where it started.

"I wanted to see you / but it will not be possible / It is time to stay home, home,quot;, sings El Conejo Malo when he jumps, explaining that he has to stay home even though he wishes he could see his boo.