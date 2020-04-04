Bad Bunny Surprise releases a new song with … His girlfriend

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Music and lyrics … Y love!
Bad bunny Keep blessing your fans with music that will keep everyone entertained throughout the course Coronavirus pandemic. In any case, the Puerto Rican star has been diligent and serious about the practice of social distancing in recent weeks.
And now, he's doing what he knows best: making music for his fans during these dark times.
On Saturday, the 26-year-old star, surprised, dropped her song "En Casita,quot;, which features a very special guest, his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri.
Considering the couple have been quarantined together, it makes sense for them to release a catchy duo. Making it even more exciting? Bad Bunny dropped the track on SoundCloud, which many of his OG fans know is where it started.
"I wanted to see you / but it will not be possible / It is time to stay home, home,quot;, sings El Conejo Malo when he jumps, explaining that he has to stay home even though he wishes he could see his boo.
The Latin trap singer shares his new daily schedule, while practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He sings about staying up late to play video games and having to cancel his upcoming concert dates, which was actually announced today.
At one point, the YHLQMDLG singer refers to the former Puerto Rican governor, Ricardo "Ricky,quot; Antonio Rosselló, who resigned in August 2019 after massive protests. In fact, Bad Bunny postponed his European tour at the time to be part of the protests.
"I want the virus to go away like Rosselló," the 26-year-old star sings in her last song, wishing the virus would go away like the former governor.
Towards the end of the song, Gabriela and Bad Bunny were due to the NSFW lyrics: "When this is all over / you know what a fuck I owe."
Her verse translates roughly as "When all this is over, you owe me sex."
While rumors have spread online about the two, the 26-year-old singer officially confirmed his romance to Gabriela on Friday in a steamy Instagram video. With his full lewk from his latest music video, "Yo Perreo Sola," he passionately kissed his lady as she leaped on him.
Many of her fans saw Gabriela with a ring on that Finger, however, the two have not commented on it.
Lately, the couple have been showing their love during the quarantine together and it seems like their new song is one of the many things they have in store for fans.
