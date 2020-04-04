At least 111 coronavirus-related deaths in Colorado, as COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 800

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
At least 111 people in Colorado have now died of complications related to the new coronavirus, as hospitalizations continue to rise, state health officials said Friday.

Authorities said 4,173 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, as the state has increased its testing capabilities to more than 2,000 per day. Still, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus is likely four to 10 times higher than reported, senior health officials previously said.

At least 823 people have been hospitalized with the disease, while health officials confirmed 27 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health centers.

