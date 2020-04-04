At least 111 coronavirus-related deaths in Colorado, as COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 800

%MINIFYHTML59c01a859298a5bb0ce4411a5cc1f2df75%

At least 111 people in Colorado have now died of complications related to the new coronavirus, as hospitalizations continue to rise, state health officials said Friday.

Authorities said 4,173 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, as the state has increased its testing capabilities to more than 2,000 per day. Still, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus is likely four to 10 times higher than reported, senior health officials previously said.

At least 823 people have been hospitalized with the disease, while health officials confirmed 27 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health centers.

El Paso and Weld counties, with 18 and 16 deaths respectively, have seen the highest number of deaths in the state related to the global outbreak.

Governor Jared Polis said Friday that anyone who leaves their homes to buy groceries or to walk around the neighborhood should wear non-medical face masks to stop the spread of the virus. According to new research from the US Centers for Disease Control. The US, which says that 1 in 4 people infected with the virus may show no symptoms, Polis said that old T-shirts or any type of fabric will serve as a makeshift mask, reserving the N95 Medical Masks for healthcare workers.

Subscribe to the bi-weekly newsletter to receive health news directly to your inbox.