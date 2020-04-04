As Ridership plummets, SMART Slashes Weekday Schedule; No weekend trains – Up News Info San Francisco

PETALUMA (Up News Info SF) – The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District is reducing service as passenger numbers decrease during the new coronavirus health emergency.

Based on SMART's revised weekday schedule, the system will operate 16 daily trips for all seasons.

The new schedule, which reduces service Monday through Friday by 50 percent, takes effect on Monday and will last until further notice, authorities said. SMART had already canceled four weekday trips in mid-March.

All weekend service remains suspended as well.

The district said the number of passengers decreased by 90 percent during the COVID-19 health crisis.

"The agency will continue to monitor passenger numbers and can implement additional service level changes as necessary," SMART said in a press release.

