Armed man opens fire on the Vallejo family in the parking lot of the shopping center; Father, 4-year-old injured – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – A gunman opened fire on a Vallejo family as they sat in their car in the parking lot of the Springstowne Shopping Center on Friday night, injuring a father and 4-year-old boy, according to police.

Vallejo police said they received calls to 911 reporting the shooting in the parking lot around 6:32 p.m.

Officers who arrived found an adult male victim and a 4-year-old boy suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Medical personnel also responded quickly, treating victims on the spot and transporting them to the hospital. Its conditions were not known early Saturday morning.

Investigators said the male victim was in the car with his wife and three children. When parking in the parking lot, the suspect or suspects approached and fired several bullets into the vehicle, hitting the father and his 4-year-old son.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known. No description of the shooter (s) has been published.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278 or Detective Kevin Rose at 707-651-7146.