Arlington School Teachers Deliver Supplies, Student Support, and Multitasking Parents – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, parents who are madly multitasking got some supplies and much-needed support.

"It is extremely stressful," said mother Toby Powell. "I have good girls, they make it easy for me."

But still, she admits that she puts the most pressure on herself.

“We try to live up to the expectation that we have to do as well as they do (the teachers). We can't lose anything, "he said.

And for weeks, parents like Powell lacked supplies.

Her girls' school, Pantego Christian Academy, went on vacation in March and has been unable to return. So the teachers formed a sort of sun caravan, delivering textbooks, supplies, support, and goodies.

"There are happy face balloons, some candy, some puzzles, chalk on the sidewalk so that when they are outside they can be creating," said third grade teacher Dianne Marcus. "Things that will keep them busy, will keep them happy when they are not doing their academic studies."

Although teachers delivered supplies from a safe distance, a cynic might suspect that textbooks were a cover, to take a look at the beloved students closer than the computer.

"When I opened the door, her smile made me cry," said PCA kindergarten teacher Stephanie Smith. "I just love them."

"We are used to giving so much love and hugs and clapping every day," said Marcus. "Not being able to do that is a challenge."

And both teachers also want to encourage parents.

"I always say to my parents, 'You're doing better than you think … You're not going to hurt them, just love them through it," said Smith.

Powell says he is not surprised that teachers ventured out on a sad day to get some sun.

"With them going door to door and dropping off supplies, I think it's amazing," he said. And more evidence of love and affection that has always been the norm.

"I always thought they were amazing," Powell continued. "And the love they give them … I know they are struggling with this as much as we are."

Pantego Christian director Jayme Autrey admits they are, and hopes the profession will emerge stronger due to the challenges they face now.

"I hope that what we learn from this experience will help us improve our art," Autrey said. “Meanwhile, teachers lack one-on-one relationships with our students. Therefore, not having them in our classrooms daily is a loss for us, and we miss him. ”

And the students clearly miss them.

"I just want to thank all the teachers who care about us," said Mya Powell, a third-grade student at PCA. "And everyone is safe today leaving materials, and I love them."