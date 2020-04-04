Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson quarantined together and Scott Disick is going crazy?

Rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were secretly together again have been in circulation since last December, but now that there are several reports that they are hiding under the Coronavirus quarantine with their little girl, True Thompson, fans are Convinced that Khloe has forgiven Tristan for everything and only revealed fragments of her real relationship with her fans. True Thompson celebrates her second birthday on April 12, 2020. True is the youngest of her cousins ​​Dream, Chicago and Stormi, and a big party was planned for her. The Coronavirus pandemic will put a damper on things, but at least True has her parents with her. And while True might be delighted to be with his mom and dad, new reports say there is someone who is not happy with the reunion: Scott Disick.

According to an upcoming article in the April 13, 2020 issue of OK! In the magazine Scott Disick has a warning for Khloe and he doesn't want her to trust Tristan and break her heart again. A source spoke to the outlet and chose to remain anonymous and explained Scott's feelings on the matter.

The report said the following.

"He thinks Tristan is bad news and he fears it has not changed at all." Scott loves Khloe as if she were his own sister, so he begs her to be careful with Tristan. It would kill him to see her hurt again.

You can see a report on Tristan and Khloe below.

EXCLUSIVE about the Kardashian family's reaction to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spending time together during quarantine. Https://t.co/J5fnPFtdH2 – HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 3, 2020

Khloe's brothers and mother are believed to want to see her reconcile with Tristan Thompson, but Scott is apparently holding back any excitement about the reunion. At this point, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have confirmed that they are back together, but that has not stopped reports circulating that they are back.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed everyone's lifestyle, and although people are taking steps to flatten the curve of life-threatening illness, they isolate themselves and stay at least six feet away from other people. Only the idea that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian isolate themselves together shows that there is no hard feelings between them and they hope they can get along during the running of the bulls.

What you think? Do you think it's a good idea for Khloe Kardashian to get Tristan Thompson back, or do you agree with Scott Disick's stance?



