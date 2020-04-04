Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel getting close during their mountain quarantine?

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel getting close during their quarantine? The two fled their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic and are spending time in the mountains. In the upcoming April 13, 2020 issue of Us magazine, a source spoke about the couple's relationship and said their marriage is improving now that they spend uninterrupted time together as a family. Now that the couple has nothing to interfere with their time and that they can focus on their four-year-old son, Silas, it appears that they are bonding and healing in the past five months.

Justin Timberlake was photographed approaching with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Justin publicly apologized to Jessica on his Instagram account and attributed the behavior to drinking too much alcohol. According to the report, Justin and Jessica have been in couples therapy and Justin has stopped drinking.

Whatever they are doing seems to be working, as the couple seems to have overcome the obstacle and are in a much better place.

The source told the media that being together has brought them together and focused on each other and that Silas has been a good thing for their marriage. The source stated the following.

"They are enjoying being healthy and safe together. They make time to work on themselves and open up about their problems. They are doing well and they are happy."

You can see a post Justin Timberlake shared about his quarantine with Jessica and Silas in the mountains below.

The news that Justin and Jessica are bonding and getting closer during the quarantine has touched fans, who were convinced that the couple may not recover from the scandal. The report also indicates that they are on the right track, as not all couples get along during self-isolation and quarantine. In fact, some suspect that after quarantine is over and life returns to normal, divorce rates will skyrocket.

If Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can overcome their self-isolation and bring romance back into their relationship, there is no reason to think that their marriage will not last once they return home and return to their normal routines.



