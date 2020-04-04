Application to control anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic – Latest news

New York, to help those suffering from panic attacks during the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), researchers have developed an application & # 39; PanicMechanic & # 39; which adapts biofeedback-like monitoring so that it can be used on a mobile phone to control your anxiety.

Biofeedback is the process of gaining greater awareness of many of the body's own physiological functions, commercially through the use of electronic or other instruments, and with the goal of being able to manipulate the body's systems at will.

The application & # 39; PanicMechanic & # 39; it can work anytime, anywhere and is intended to be used as an adjunct to professional clinical care.

& # 39; PanicMechanic & # 39; Use the camera on a cell phone to measure the body's panic response, using an approach similar to photoplethysmography.

"Activating the application and then holding your finger against the flash can give you an objective measure of your stress reaction," said Ryan McGinnis, an assistant professor at the University of Vermont in the United States and co-developer of the application.

"Panic takes over and you feel like you're out of control of your body. By showing someone their patterns of physiological arousal, it helps them gain a sense of mastery over their panic response," said one of the app's developers, Ellen McGinnis. .

The app also works because it gives the panic patient something to do during an episode.

In addition to displaying an objective measure of the body's panic response, the app also asks, in a sequence of screens, "how much sleep and exercise have you done, what did you eat, what is your level of anxiety and have you used drugs or alcohol?" , said.

The displays engage the person suffering from panic and serve a useful purpose, as they provide data on behaviors and triggers associated with the attack that could be avoided in the future.

The app also predicts how long the panic attack will last, based on previous attacks.

That's the key, Ellen McGinnis said, because one of the scariest aspects of a panic attack is that "it seems like it will never end."

PanicMechanic employs machine learning to ensure that the data collected by the user at heart is accurate.

"Our beta tests showed that people can't always put their finger on their cell phone in free living environments and get an accurate reading of their heart rate," said Ryan McGinnis.

PanicMechanic helps panic attack sufferers learn to understand their panic attacks. When they do, working collaboratively with their therapist, they have come a long way to stop them, "said Ellen McGinnis.

