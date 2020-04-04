Apollo Nida criticizes Kandi Buruss and Todd Tucker for Snitching for a story: "You sold me!"

The friendship of Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks apparently started to go left once Apollo Nida was sent to prison and the singer and her husband maintained their friendship with the personal trainer. Now that Nida is a free man, he is clarifying a few things.

If you didn't already know, during their investigation of Nida, the feds visited Kandi and Todd's house where they kept their bikes. Supposedly, Phaedra was the one who alerted the authorities.

Viewers thought the move was grim and Kandi tackled it with Bravo's Daily Dish in 2014.

‘This situation has become somewhat larger than it should have been. I hate that people think we were trying to hide something. We were never trying to hide your stuff from the EDF or Phaedra. It was never a secret. When the EDF asked for it, we gave it to them. We had no problems with the EDFs. It wasn't that we knew the details of the Apollo case, so we had no idea that the Apollo motorcycle in our house was even a problem. "

Apollo caught up with blogger ATLien where he criticized his friends for going on national television and talking about the situation.

‘If I talk to you and say‘ put my things here; it's hush hush ’- you're not willing to say anything! You didn't pose to go on national television and say, "Hey, we keep this for Apollo just for one story." You sold me!

The newly released reality star also chimed in on his ex-wife "leaving him to rot,quot; in prison.

Nida also expressed interest in returning to the show.

It is unknown if Apollo has expressed these feelings directly to Kandi and Todd because the last time we heard about Nida and Tucker's friendship, Kandi was scolding her husband for partying with him earlier this year.

What do you think of Apollo's claims?



