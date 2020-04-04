Antonio Brown: Free agent wide receiver faces three criminal charges for alleged assault | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML4a57a9eb569637af0d85dafce5fe3cf376%





Wide receiver Antonio Brown is a free agent

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown faces three criminal charges in Florida related to an alleged assault on a truck driver in January.

A Broward County court document obtained by ESPN revealed that Brown is charged with a felony theft, robbery, misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Brown allegedly was involved in a dispute with a moving truck driver outside his Hollywood, Florida home on January 21. The driver was trying to deliver Brown's household items from California, according to the criminal complaint.

Brown has not played since the New England Patriots released him in September.

The NFL will likely review the charges against Brown, who is also being investigated by the league for a lawsuit filed by a former coach alleging that the wide receiver sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The 31-year-old Brown played in a single game during the 2019 season, and was cut by the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots.

A four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl pick, Brown has logged 841 catches for 11,263 yards with 75 touchdowns in 131 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18) and the Patriots (2019).

Brown was photographed training this offseason with the Baltimore Ravens duo Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown, sparking speculation that he might head to Baltimore.

However, according to ESPNA deal is unlikely because while the Ravens want to improve their wide range of receivers, the feeling in Baltimore is that the draft is the best way to do it.

