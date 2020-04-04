Anthony Joshua: I was labeled & # 39; crazy & # 39; for the rematch of Andy Ruiz Jr | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML22e1eaadc23113ca5dc70791ffc3e31a76%

Anthony Joshua has recalled being labeled "crazy,quot; for agreeing to a rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr so soon after losing to the Mexican.

Joshua recovered his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles from Ruiz Jr in December, six months after losing them, and said he decided not to listen to advice from others who considered him "crazy,quot; to return to the ring for a rematch.

"I felt, and I'm still defending that today, that everyone had ruled me out. So I said 'great'. They're saying 'man, Josh shouldn't go in for the rematch, he's crazy' . Joshua told him JD Sports.

"I'm talking about some of my idols and things like that. So the best thing about Saudi Arabia was to prove to myself that no matter what idols say to me or to the experts, no one can go against the feeling I have." .

"That is why at the end of the fight there is a clip where Eddie is jumping, my manager Freddie is jumping, and I am standing there.

"I remember when I said that when I win 'everyone should bow before me'. So it was like the moment of my emperor. I said what I was going to do, so speak, speak and walk. That was the best of Saudi Arabia ".

Joshua also admits that although the initial loss six months earlier had had a negative effect on him, it was a major factor in his return to being the world heavyweight champion.

"It was a difficult time in my career," he said. "Last year was a really difficult year.

"As a British heavyweight fighter, we have never received the respect of the world media, which is governed by the United States to some degree, because we are British. Americans will deal with Americans. So when I lost … you take challenges , the goal is to win 100 percent. "

Joshua also revealed that he manages to stay in shape during the coronavirus blockade as he prepares for the eventual defense of his titles against Kubrat Pulev, but is also using the break to spend time with his family.

"Even though there is a massive negative effect of what is happening, the positive you have to get is the quality time you spend with your family.

"So, aside from the daily hustle and bustle, I have prioritized the care I am providing with my family, so that has been a priority for me."